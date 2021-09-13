Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,536,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSEY. Barclays boosted their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

