Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Invests $102,000 in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 127.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 62.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The York Water in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $662.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About The York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

