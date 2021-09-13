Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $17.75 on Monday. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.