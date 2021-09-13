Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5429 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $30.46.

TRMLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

