Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $61,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,711. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

