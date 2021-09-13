Tower Bridge Advisors Has $12.52 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.04. 11,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,993. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

