Tower Bridge Advisors Has $13.46 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 6,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $778,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 483,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 268,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

