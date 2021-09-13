Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

LEN stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.01. 39,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,275. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

