Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 382 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after buying an additional 2,893,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,113,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. 245,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.