Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.24-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.02. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

