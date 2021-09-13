Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.25

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.25 and last traded at C$16.12, with a volume of 308310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.86.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

