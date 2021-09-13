Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 27032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price objective on Trillium Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

