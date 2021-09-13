Truist Securiti Comments on Korn Ferry’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KFY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $72.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

