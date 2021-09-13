TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

