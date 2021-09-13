Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) EVP Sells $324,402.50 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TCX opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $806.33 million, a P/E ratio of 119.76 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 128,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

