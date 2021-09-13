Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $61.56 on Monday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,888 shares of company stock worth $5,512,808 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Twitter by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

