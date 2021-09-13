Typhoon Network Price Hits $0.0649 on Top Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $583,581.28 and $26,372.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00175368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,181.57 or 1.00252812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.36 or 0.07189991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00908632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

