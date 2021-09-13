U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 40.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $117,283 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

USCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

