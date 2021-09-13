U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 40.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $73.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,601 shares of company stock worth $117,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

