U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 8.2% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.99. 6,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,084,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $686.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.86 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 156.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 460,084 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

