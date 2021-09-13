UBS Group Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.53 ($18.27).

Engie stock opened at €11.76 ($13.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.05. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

