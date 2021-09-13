UCA Coin Market Capitalization Hits $3.03 Million (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $15,778.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00122552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00174360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,037.54 or 1.00076525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.69 or 0.07152153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00900247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,322,402,672 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,674,048 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

