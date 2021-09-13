UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

