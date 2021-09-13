Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Umpqua worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

