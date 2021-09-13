Unifty Price Tops $21.85 on Major Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.74 million and approximately $71,028.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $21.85 or 0.00049177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00080523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00122257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00174345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,427.58 or 0.99974913 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.54 or 0.07130134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00926535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

