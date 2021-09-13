Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €28.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.95 ($36.41).

ETR UN01 opened at €35.49 ($41.75) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.35. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €35.31 ($41.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.10.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

