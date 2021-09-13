uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $2,081,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $3,305,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $175,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $696,149. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

uniQure Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.