United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,903 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.34 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

