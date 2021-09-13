United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United States Steel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in United States Steel by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of X stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 440,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

