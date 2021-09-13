UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after purchasing an additional 314,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $11.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.04. The stock had a trading volume of 109,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. The firm has a market cap of $391.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

