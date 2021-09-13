UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $444.04.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $403.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.12. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.