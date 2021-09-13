Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $140,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,616 shares of company stock worth $461,121. 31.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.