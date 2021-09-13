Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 162.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

NYSE UE opened at $17.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1,541.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Urban Edge Properties worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

