Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE UBP opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $639.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

