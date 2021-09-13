US Bancorp DE Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $252.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

