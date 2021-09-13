US Bancorp DE Has $697,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

