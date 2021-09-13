US Bancorp DE Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,099,697.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,347. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Shares of MIME opened at $68.13 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.