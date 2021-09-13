US Bancorp DE Sells 294 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

