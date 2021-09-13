US Bancorp DE Sells 9,704 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $29,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.47 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

