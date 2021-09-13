Vabble Price Up 491% Over Last 7 Days (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 491% against the US dollar. Vabble has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble's total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,608,359 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

