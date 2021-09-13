Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.18. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

