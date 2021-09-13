Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Valeo alerts:

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.18. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.