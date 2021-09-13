Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares during the quarter. Yamana Gold makes up 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Yamana Gold worth $476,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

