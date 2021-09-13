Van ECK Associates Corp Has $377.45 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.83% of Halliburton worth $377,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

