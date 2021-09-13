Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 299,287 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $266,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $378.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

