Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,841,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $189,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $255.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

