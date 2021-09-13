Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 27,497 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of Biogen worth $206,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $299.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.