Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 7,817 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.38. 91,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,674. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

