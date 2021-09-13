Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,443,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

