Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $457,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.98. 413,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,307. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $354.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

