Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Lowers Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth about $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 134.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRH by 39.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth about $13,565,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,588. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.